Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Shows signs of bright future
Sutton ended 2018 with 42 catches, 704 yards and four touchdowns off of 84 targets. He lost a yard on his lone carry of the year.
Dubbed as Demaryius Thomas' eventual successor after being drafted in the second round, Sutton took on that role earlier than expected following Thomas' mid-season trade to Houston. The results were mixed. Sutton ended up finishing seventh in the league in yards per catch at 16.8, illustrating the big-play ability that led Denver to place a first-round grade on him. He struggled down the stretch, however, following the season-ending Achilles injury to Emmanuel Sanders. He averaged just 10.4 yards per reception and 14.0 receptions per touchdown in the season's final four games as defenses were able to key on keeping Sutton in front of them. He had averaged 19.9 yards per catch and 9.3 receptions per touchdown prior to Sanders' injury. The next step in his development will be going from feasting on No. 2 and 3 corners to being able to beat opponents' top covermen. That job will be a lot easier if Sanders is able to return to form or fellow young targets Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton take steps in their development.
