Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Shows WR1 ability in 2019
Sutton caught 72 of 124 targets for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. He added 38 yards passing and 17 yards rushing on three carries.
Sutton continued his climb to a true WR1 with an impressive sophomore campaign, improving across statistical categories. Concerning, however, was the fact that is numbers, much like the end of 2018, fell off in the absence of Emmanuel Sanders. In seven games with Sanders opposite him, Sutton averaged 5.1 catches on 7.7 targets per game for 80.6 yards and 0.4 touchdowns. In nine games without Sanders, Sutton averaged 4.0 catches on 7.8 targets per game for 60.9 yards and 0.3 touchdowns as pass defenses shifted heavily toward him. Sutton definitely has the ability to be a dominant receiver, diving touchdowns over the likes of Denzel Ward and Casey Hayward come to mind, but the drop-off warrants consideration. The fact that eight of those Sanders-less games were played with quarterbacks making their first career starts doubtlessly impacted Sutton's statistics, but the differences also show a real need for Denver to acquire a strong WR2 opposite Sutton in the offseason. Assuming Denver acquires that receiver, along with the continued development of the likes of Noah Fant and DaeSean Hamilton, Sutton could be a darkhorse potential top-10 receiver in 2020.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Snags four passes in win•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Held in check by Lions•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Comes alive in fourth quarter•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Quiet in high-scoring win•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Scores two TDs vs. Chargers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, top picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...
-
DFS plays for Wild-Card Weekend
While other Fantasy options have ended, DFS keeps rolling. Jamey Eisenberg helps make lineup...
-
Top 20 players for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 20 players for 2020 from each of our experts.