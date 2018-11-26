Sutton recorded one catch for 14 yards during Sunday's 24-17 win against Pittsburgh.

The Broncos rookie wideout had been coming on strong before the Steelers top 10 pass defense neutralized him, holding Sutton to his second-lowest output in 11 career games with just 14 offensive yards. The 6-foot-4 receiver had become slightly more involved following the trade of Demaryius Thomas (5.5 targets per game post-trade, compared to 4.6 per game before), but against Pittsburgh he was not only less utilized (four), he was also less efficient (25 percent catch rate). Week 13 brings a chance to rebound against a Bengals defense that ranks 31st in the NFL against the pass this season with 292.2 yards allowed per game through the air.

