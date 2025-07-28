default-cbs-image
Sutton and the Broncos agreed Monday to a four-year extension, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Sutton was abstaining from full-speed reps in the early days of training camp while his agents and the team hammered out a deal. He now figures to be a full participant, gearing up for Year 2 with Bo Nix after finishing 2024 with career highs for catches, targets and fantasy points.

