Sutton lost a little weight in the offseason and has been praised by coaches for improving his releases off the line of scrimmage, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Sutton is one of the many Broncos looking to rebound after a disappointing 2022, though in his case it's been a multi-year slump ever since he put up 1,112 yards in 2019 and then tore his ACL in 2020. While it was easy to make excuses when he managed only 776 yards in 2021 -- his first year back from the severe knee injury -- it's discouraging that he put up a similar stat line in 2022 even after the Broncos traded for QB Russell Wilson. Granted, Wilson was from the best version of himself last year, in part because the Broncos were regularly outcoached under Nathaniel Hackett's mis-leadership. The hiring of Sean Payton offers realistic hope for a rebound, but Sutton nonetheless has lost much of his luster as a fantasy prospect after finishing last year slow at the same time fellow Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy was on a tear. Jeudy thus tends to go about 4-5 rounds ahead of Sutton in fantasy drafts, with both potentially rising now that injuries have thinned out the team's previously deep WR room, which could consolidate target share for the top few players. Tim Patrick tore an Achilles and thus will miss a second straight season, while 2020 second-round pick KJ Hamler (pectoral/pericarditis) seems unlikely to be ready for the beginning of the year. In addition to Jeudy and Sutton, the Broncos have rookie second-round pick Marvin Mims to pick up some of the slack.