Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Snags four passes in win

Sutton caught four of eight targets for 52 yards during Sunday's 16-15 win over the Raiders. He temporarily left the game with a head injury, but returned, Brandon Krisztal of KOA Colorado reports.

The Broncos weren't doing much at all on offense early on when Sutton skied for a big 19-yard reception between two defenders early in the second quarter, kick-starting a field-goal drive. Sutton ended 2019 with 72 catches for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. His full value is not reflected in the numbers as he drew 13 defensive penalties this season, second-best in the league, but he slowed down the stretch as teams endeavored to take him away with Denver lacking other established weapons. He was held under 55 yards in four of his last six games and only topped 100 yards twice during the season. Expect him to make strides in 2020 with more of a rapport built with Drew Lock and a stronger WR2 high on Denver's shopping list.