Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Snags three passes in loss

Sutton caught three of six targets for 72 yards during Sunday's 15-13 loss in Indianapolis.

Sutton came up big midway through the second quarter, catching a pass over the middle and stiff-arming his way for a 33-yard gain to set up a Denver field goal. Sutton looked comfortable in the undisputed WR1 role and Joe Flacco lamented after the game that the Broncos didn't give their sophomore target enough opportunities down the stretch. The Broncos' offense has been putrid this season, but Sutton has been a bright spot averaging 16.3 yards per reception and a team-high three scores. Next up is a struggling Browns defense team that has been so-so in keeping opposing receivers in front of them this season.