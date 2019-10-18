Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Solid showing in loss

Sutton secured six of eight targets for 87 yards in the Broncos' 30-6 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday.

Sutton paced the Broncos in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night as he continues to essentially serve as a "1A" receiver in the offense alongside Emmanuel Sanders. Both players' upside is likely limited to an extent by Joe Flacco's limitations, but Sutton has now logged at least 76 receiving yards in four of his last five games. The second-year wideout will look to continue producing versus the Colts in a Week 8 matchup a week from Sunday.