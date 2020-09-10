Sutton is considered day-to-day with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

As Klis points out, it could have been worse, but now the Broncos' top wideout has to be considered questionable for Monday night's season opener against the Titans. If Sutton is out or limited at all in Week 1, added targets would be available for rookie starter Jerry Jeudy, along with Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton.

