Sutton (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
Sutton hasn't graduated to full practice activity since suffering his hamstring injury in the Broncos' Week 13 loss to Baltimore, but it didn't prevent him from putting an end to a two-game absence and playing Christmas Day in Los Angeles. In the Broncos' 51-14 loss to the Rams, Sutton played 79 percent of the snaps on offense and finished with five catches for 64 yards on seven targets. The Broncos haven't indicated that Sutton suffered a setback with the hamstring in that game, and his continued participation in practice in any capacity suggests he's trending toward suiting up this weekend in Kansas City.
