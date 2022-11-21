Sutton recorded five catches on seven targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders.

Russell Wilson spread the ball around, as seven Denver pass catchers drew multiple targets. However, Sutton led the way in targets, receptions and yards while posting his highest yardage total since Week 3. Two of his five catches went for more than 20 yards, also marking the first time he's managed multiple big plays in a game since Week 2. Sutton managed that production in the absence of Jerry Jeudy (ankle), and he should be the top pass catcher once in Week 12 against Carolina assuming Jeudy remains sidelined.