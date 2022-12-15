Sutton (hamstring) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
Before giving Sutton a designation for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, the Broncos will wait and see if the receiver can log any reps during their final Week 15 practice Friday. However, with Sutton having sat out last week's loss to the Chiefs and not practicing in any fashion yet this week, his chances of suiting up versus Arizona don't seem promising. In addition to Sutton, the Broncos could be down another key receiver in Kendall Hinton, who also sat out for the second day in a row Thursday due to a hamstring injury.
