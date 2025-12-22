Sutton recorded six receptions on 12 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Sutton was unsurprisingly Bo Nix's favorite target, which allowed him to reach double-digit opportunities for the third straight week. He got involved early in the game, logging long receptions of 17 and 14 yards on Denver's second possession before catching a 15-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. While Sutton was quiet for most of the game thereafter, he has a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four straight contests.