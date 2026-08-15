Skip to Main Content
Football
Football
ChevronDown

Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Strong start to preseason

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Sutton caught all three of his targets for 60 yards in Friday's 27-7 preseason win over the Falcons.

Starting QB Bo Nix and WR Jaylen Waddle (leg) didn't dress Friday, but Sutton showed nice chemistry with backup QB Jarrett Stidham on Denver's first two drives. Sutton made a nice one-handed grab in addition to hauling in a 40-yard pass that got Denver down to the 1-yard line on the opening drive. The 30-year-old wideout looks like he's in midseason form already on the heels of back-to-back regular seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!