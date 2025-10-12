Sutton was held to one reception on three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 13-11 win over the Jets.

Sutton traveled overseas to London for Sunday's international tilt, only to be greeted impolitely by Jets' CB Sauce Gardner once the game kicked off. The shutdown corner won his individual matchup against Sutton, holding Denver's No. 1 wideout to just one reception in the narrow victory. This was Sutton's second one-catch performance through six starts this season, which would be concerning if he hadn't posted WR1 numbers in his four other appearances. Sunday's dud can be written off as a bad matchup coupled with an unfavorable game script. Look for Sutton to get back to his productive ways against the Giants next Sunday.