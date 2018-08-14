Sutton grabbed a three-yard pass during Saturday's 42-28 preseason loss to Minnesota.

Denver was reportedly working more on concepts and situations than implementing a full-scale game plan against the Vikings. That makes much of what happened Saturday hard to judge, but the fact that he was targeted three times to fellow rookie DaeSean Hamilton's one is worth taking note of in the Broncos' battle for the No. 3 receiver job.

