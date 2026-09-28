Sutton caught three of seven targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Rams.

Sutton led the team in receiving yards Sunday night while tying for the team lead in targets with RJ Harvey and Jaylen Waddle. This was a step in the right direction after Sutton mustered just 36 receiving yards over the previous two games combined. Between the offseason acquisition of Waddle and the change in play callers from Sean Payton to Davis Webb, Sutton has taken a step back early in the 2026 season after exceeding 1,000 receiving yards in each of the previous two regular seasons and catching 15 touchdown passes over that span. Sutton is still searching for his first TD of the campaign heading into a Week 4 road game against the 49ers.