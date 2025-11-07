Sutton secured three of four targets for 24 yards in the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Raiders on Thursday night.

Sutton put together another quiet performance, finishing with his third sub-30-yard performance in the last five games. The veteran wideout also has four or fewer catches in four of the last five games, a stark departure from the first five games of the season, when he posted a 26-365-3 receiving line on 37 targets. Sutton should have a good chance of reverting to a higher-volume role in Week 11, however, as the Chiefs pay a visit for a critical divisional showdown on Sunday, Nov. 16.