Sutton caught three of six targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 29-12 win over the Browns.

Russell Wilson only attempted 22 passes on the day as the Broncos lead wire to wire, but Sutton still paced the team in receiving yards and nearly extended his touchdown streak to six games with a 31-yard gain on the opening drive that saw him pushed out of bounds at the Cleveland three-yard line. Samaje Perine scored instead on the next play. While Sutton's TD streak is over, he remains the team's top receiving option with a 48-560-8 line on 68 targets through 11 contests heading into a Week 13 clash with the Texans.