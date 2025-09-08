Sutton recorded six receptions on nine targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Titans.

Sutton was unsurprisingly Bo Nix's favorite target and led the Broncos in targets, receptions and yards. Sutton accounted for the majority of his production on a leaping, contested 22-yard touchdown catch just before halftime. He chipped in two additional receptions that went for double-digit gains to get his 2025 campaign off to a solid start.