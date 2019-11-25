Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Tweaks ankle Sunday
Coach Vic Fangio said Sutton tweaked his ankle during Sunday's 20-3 loss at Buffalo, but the wide receiver is "fine," Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.
Fangio's terminology indicates Sutton aggravated a previous injury, which may be the lower-body issue that limited his reps at one Week 6 practice. As such, Sutton's activity level bears watching as he and the Broncos prepare for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Chargers.
