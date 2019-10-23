Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Undisputed No. 1 wideout

Sutton is now locked in as the Broncos' No. 1 receiver after Denver traded Emmanuel Sanders to San Francisco on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

A strong argument could be made that Sutton was a bonafide WR1 even before the trade, as his 80.6 yards per game rank 11th in the league. Sutton has often looked like Joe Flacco's favorite target this season, but having Sanders on the other side of the field kept defenses honest. Now, with Denver very green at receiver, defenses are likely to key on Sutton -- a challenge the sophomore struggled with down the stretch last season after Sanders was placed on injured reserve.