Play

Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Undisputed WR1

The trade of Emmanuel Sanders to San Francisco makes Sutton Denver's unquestioned top target, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

A strong argument could be made that Sutton was a bonafide WR1 even before the trade as his 80.6 yards per game rank 11th in the league. Sutton has often looked like Joe Flacco's favorite target this season, but having Sanders on the other side of the field kept defenses honest. Now, with Denver very green at receiver, defenses are likely to key on Sutton -- a challenge the sophomore struggled with down the stretch last season after Sanders was placed on injured reserve.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories