Sutton (shoulder) is not expected to suit up for Monday's game against Tennessee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Sutton is nursing a sprained AC joint in his shoulder sustained during practice last week, and it looks as though he'll need more time to recover before retaking the field. Rapoport notes that Sutton would suit up Monday were the Broncos in a must-win scenario, a hint that he shouldn't remain sidelined for too long. If the Broncos' top wideout is indeed forced to sit out versus Tennessee, expanded targets will be made available for rookie first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, in addition to Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton. The official word on Sutton's availability will likely come down to a game-time decision.