Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Sutton (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday and is "not looking good" for Sunday's matchup with the Chiefs, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Sutton didn't play in the second half of Sunday's 10-9 loss to Baltimore, leaving Jerry Jeudy, Kendall Hinton and Brandon Johnson as Denver's top three wide receivers. Jeudy played limited snaps his first game back from an ankle injury but now looks like the favorite to lead Denver in targets Sunday against the Chiefs.