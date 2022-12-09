Sutton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
With Sutton unavailable, Kendall Hinton and Brandon Johnson are candidates to log added WR snaps for the Broncos this weekend alongside Jerry Jeudy (ankle). Sutton will now target a potential return to action in Week 15 against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Misses another practice•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Unlikely to play this week•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Deemed day-to-day by Hackett•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Could face multi-game absence•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Picks up hamstring injury•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Good to go Sunday•