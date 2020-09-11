Coach Vic Fangio relayed that Sutton (shoulder) won't practice Friday, but he noted the wideout is expected to return to a limited session Saturday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.
As Monday night's season opener against the Titans approaches, Sutton is considered day-to-day with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. If Denver's top wideout is out or limited at all Week 1, added targets would be available for rookie starter Jerry Jeudy, as well as returnees Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Sprained AC joint in shoulder•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: MRI on shoulder scheduled•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Exits practice early•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Poised to reprise key role•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Acquires supporting cast in draft•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Shows WR1 ability in 2019•