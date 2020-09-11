Coach Vic Fangio relayed that Sutton (shoulder) won't practice Friday, but he noted the wideout is expected to return to a limited session Saturday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

As Monday night's season opener against the Titans approaches, Sutton is considered day-to-day with a sprained AC joint in his shoulder. If Denver's top wideout is out or limited at all Week 1, added targets would be available for rookie starter Jerry Jeudy, as well as returnees Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton.