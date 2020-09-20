Sutton (knee/leg cramping) won't return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Sutton -- who had been dealing with a shoulder issue -- caught three of his six targets for 66 yards. The Broncos will finish the day with a wideout corps comprised of Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton.
More News
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: In line to suit up•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Good chance to play in Week 2•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Set to be game-time call•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Another limited practice•
-
Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Set for limited practice•