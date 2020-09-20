Sutton (knee/leg cramping) won't return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Sutton -- who had been dealing with a shoulder issue -- caught three of his six targets for 66 yards. The Broncos will finish the day with a wideout corps comprised of Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton.

More News