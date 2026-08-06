Broncos' Courtland Sutton: Works on side field Thursday

Sutton, who was given his second consecutive off day Wednesday, per Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com, worked on a side field during position drills Thursday, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.

On Wednesday, coach Sean Payton indicated that Sutton would practice Thursday, and while the wideout was out there, as expected, he didn't appear to be working fully. With no injury having been reported thus far, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post suggests that this could simply be a load management week for Sutton, with added context regarding his status set to arrive during the Broncos' next practice.