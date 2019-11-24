Broncos' Cyrus Jones: Out with illness
Jones was ruled out for Sunday's game at Buffalo due to an illness, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Jones was claimed off waivers by the Broncos on Nov. 13 and was a healthy scratch last week during his first game with the team, so his absence is unlikely to make a significant impact.
