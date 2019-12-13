Play

Jones (illness) underwent successful open-heart surgery Thursday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Jones landed on the reserve/non-football injury list Nov. 26, just three weeks after he signed a contract with the Broncos. The 2016 second-round pick indicated on his personal Instagram account Friday that the reason for his surgery relates to an anomalous coronary artery. A timetable for Jones' return has yet to be disclosed.

