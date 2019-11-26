Jones (illness) was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

It's unfortunate timing to be sick for Jones as he joined the Broncos just three weeks ago and has yet to suit up for them. Shakial Taylor (ankle) was claimed off waivers to replace the 25-year-old, who finishes the year with four tackles (three solo), all coming in eight games with the Ravens.