Broncos' Cyrus Kouandjio: Signs on with Denver
The Broncos signed Kouandjio to a contract Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.
A second-round pick of the Bills in 2014, Kouandjio failed to meet expectations during his first three seasons in the league, starting just seven of 27 career games before Buffalo cut him in May. The Alabama product was unable to parlay a training-camp stint with the Lions into a roster spot, but he'll get a look from a Broncos squad starved for depth at right tackle with Menelik Watson (foot) moving to season-ending injured reserve and Donald Stephenson (calf) uncertain to play Sunday against the Patriots.
