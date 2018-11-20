Broncos' Cyrus Kouandjio: Signs with Denver
Kouandjio signed a deal with the Broncos' 53-man roster Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
The 2014 second round pick by Buffalo failed to meet expectations, and started just seven of 27 career games before he was cut in May. Kouandjio had already started a game for Denver last season, so the familiarity with the team could be a reason he was brought back. It's unclear what sort of role the Alabama product will have with the team.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Unlike some weeks, there are plenty of potential stars available on the waiver wire this week....
-
Week 12 streamers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback position has produced a lot of Fantasy points. Heath Cummings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country