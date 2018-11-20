Kouandjio signed a deal with the Broncos' 53-man roster Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

The 2014 second round pick by Buffalo failed to meet expectations, and started just seven of 27 career games before he was cut in May. Kouandjio had already started a game for Denver last season, so the familiarity with the team could be a reason he was brought back. It's unclear what sort of role the Alabama product will have with the team.

More News
Our Latest Stories