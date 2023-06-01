Jones (knee) was able to participate at the Broncos' practice Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Jones has been dealing with a knee injury as the Broncos have been ramping up their offseason program in recent weeks, but it appears the nose tackle is good to go moving forward. Jones is expected to be a staple on Denver's interior defensive line in year two with the franchise. He recorded 34 tackles, including two sacks, while deflecting a career-high six passes over 15 games last season.