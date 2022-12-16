Jones (shoulder/illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Arizona, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jones continues to deal with shoulder discomfort, but he was trending toward suiting up again after logging back-to-back full sessions to start Week 15 prep. However, he was downgraded to a non-participant Friday due to an illness. The veteran nose tackle has yet to miss a game during his first season with Denver, totaling 32 tackles, five pass defenses and two sacks.