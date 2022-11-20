site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' D.J. Jones: Exits early
RotoWire Staff
Jones (hand) is questionable to return Sunday against the Raiders, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Jones' absence will be a blow to the interior of the Broncos defensive line, if he is unable to return. While he is out, Mike Purcell and possibly Matt Henningsen will see increased opportunity.
