Broncos' D.J. Jones: Labeled questionable for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jones (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Jones returned to practice Friday after being sidelined for back-to-back sessions to begin Week 14 prep. If he's sidelined, DeShawn Williams would likely be the primary beneficiary.
