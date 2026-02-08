Jones recorded 39 tackles (21 solo), including 3.0 sacks and one pass defensed across 16 games with Denver in 2025.

Jones' 3.0 sacks this season matched a career high set back in 2020 as a member of the 49ers. The veteran continued to operate as the Broncos' No. 1 nose tackle in 2025 as Denver's defense was once again one of the league's best. Under contract for at least the next two seasons, the 31-year-old Jones should continue to be a strong veteran presence in the Broncos' formidable defensive front in 2026, though fellow defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike could push for even more playing time at nose tackle after a solid season of his own in 2025.