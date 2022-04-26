Jones (undisclosed) didn't participate in Tuesday's voluntary workouts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Jones signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Denver in March, but he's one of a handful of key players who is sitting out the Broncos' voluntary minicamp. It's unclear if the issue preventing him from practicing is anything long term. Jones spent his first five seasons in San Francisco and is coming off a career year, in which he posted 56 total tackles and two sacks.