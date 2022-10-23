site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' D.J. Jones: Playing Sunday
Jones (ankle) is active Sunday against the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Jones was able to log limited practices Thursday and Friday, which paved the way for him to suit up Sunday. He should see the majority of the snaps at nose tackle for the team.
