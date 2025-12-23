Jones registered seven tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense during the Broncos' 34-20 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Jones was credited with his third sack of the season late in the fourth quarter, when he took down Trevor Lawrence for a minimal loss. Jones' 3.0 sacks match a career high that he set in 2020 (across 14 regular-season games) as a member of the 49ers. He'll have two more opportunities to set a new career high in sacks, and he has a prime chance to do so Christmas Day against a Chiefs team that is dealing with multiple injuries to the offensive line.