Jones (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jones played 48 defensive snaps last week against the Chargers but apparently sustained an ankle injury during the overtime loss. He was unable to practice Wednesday but returned in a limited capacity Thursday and Friday. If he's held out against the Jets, Mike Purcell and Matt Henningsen should see additional work on the Broncos' defensive line.