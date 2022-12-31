Jones (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Jones was sidelined for first the two practices of Week 17 with a knee injury, though it's unclear when or how this issue first arose. The 27-year-old nose tackle was able to increase his participation with a limited session Friday, so he'll still have a chance to suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup. Jones has recorded 34 tackles, two sacks and a career-high six passes defended over 15 games this season, and his potential absence should leave Eyioma Uwazurike to assume a bigger role behind presumptive starting nose tackle Mike Purcell.