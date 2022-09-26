site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' D.J. Jones: Questionable to return
Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a head injury, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Jones recorded a pass defense to begin Sunday's matchup but sustained an injury in the third quarter. If he's unable to return, more playing time should be available for D.J. Jones and Mike Purcell.
