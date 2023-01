Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jones will miss back-to-back games to end the 2022 campaign due to a knee injury. Mike Purcell (elbow) and Eyioma Uwazurike are candidates for increased roles in Jones' absence. Jones will end his first season in Denver with 34 tackles, six pass defenses and two sacks across 15 appearances.