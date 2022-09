Jones (concussion) practiced in a limited capacity Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Las Vegas, Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com reports.

Jones suffered a concussion during Denver's win versus San Francisco in Week 3, but he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of the Broncos' matchup versus the Raiders in Week 4. If he can't clear concussion protocols by Sunday though, Mike Purcell would be in line for an expanded role.