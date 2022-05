Jones (undisclosed) took the field for OTA's on Monday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Jones missed voluntary workouts in April due to the injury, but his participation today would suggest he's good to go moving forward. Jones signed with the Broncos for threes-years and $30 million in March after spending the first five years of his career with the 49ers. He should play a significant role on the Broncos defensive line next season.