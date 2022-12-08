Jones (shoulder) logged a non-participant in practice Thursday, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Gabriel notes that according to head coach Nathanial Hackett, Jones is dealing with "discomfort," which they are managing. Although listed questionable for Sunday's game with the Chiefs, it appears that Jones' DNP files more under cautious management than legitimate concerns about his potential availability. However, if he were to sit, DeShawn Williams and Mike Purcell would likely see more prominent roles against Kansas City.