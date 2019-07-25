Broncos' DaeSean Hamilton: Absent Thursday
Hamilton (hamstring) isn't practicing Thursday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Hamilton suffered the injury Wednesday and will miss at least one day of training camp. He's the favorite for the No. 3 spot at wide receiver, but a few other players -- including Tim Patrick -- should have a chance to earn roles behind Courtland Sutton and Emmanuel Sanders (Achilles).
